Researcher sues Speaker of Parliament over Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Dr. Amanda Odoi, a researcher, has taken legal action by filing a lawsuit at the Supreme Court, requesting sanctions against Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament.

This legal action is in response to the Speaker allowing the House to proceed with the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, despite the existence of ongoing legal proceedings.

In her lawsuit, Dr. Odoi argues that the Speaker has demonstrated contempt and disregard for the court processes.

The court documents explicitly state that Alban Bagbin has repeatedly violated and displayed complete disregard for both the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the court process.

”The court documents further emphasize that the Speaker’s consistent and deliberate violation of the court process warrants sanctions for contempt in the public interest and to uphold the dignity of the Court.”

The Speaker’s actions, such as directing or enabling Parliament to proceed with the second reading of the Bill, despite being fully aware of the pending lawsuit and related interlocutory injunction application, are viewed as a disregard and disrespect for the authority of the Court.

This disregard for the court process interferes with the ongoing litigation, undermines the integrity of the justice system, and erodes public confidence in it.”

Dr. Odoi is one of two citizens who have jointly sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.