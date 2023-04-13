Residents of Ziope receives training from Good News Theological Seminary

Some two hundred residents of Ziope and its environs have been trained on pastry and soap making by Good News Theological Seminary, a Christ-centred and Biblical institution.

The beneficiaries were trained in making cake, bread, biscuits, meat pie, both liquid and hard soap making, among others during six days of training at Logonkor near Ziope in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

Addressing beneficiaries, Mrs. Anne Ladji-Camarovy, the West African representative of Good News Theological Seminary, asks the recipients to put the knowledge acquired into practice to achieve the desired results and use their profits to help others in their various communities.

She commended the trainers for equipping the participants with employable skills and urged the beneficiaries to share knowledge with others back home.

Rev. Helena Mananu-Hooper, Coordinator for Good News Theological Seminary Extension Programme, Skills Development Programme and Leadership School, said, they were training the participants for them to be economically and financially self-reliance and sufficient.

Rev. Mananu-Hooper said the training was at no cost and urged the beneficiaries not to go back, but put the skills acquired into practice for their own benefits.

Mr. James Papa Akoeshihu, Good News Skills Development Local Co-ordinator for Volta Region, talking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), thanked Good News Theological Seminary for establishing the Skills Development and Leadership School in the Volta Region to equip trainees and students with skills and knowledge to help transform themselves and their communities.

Miss Joyce Avume, a beneficiary from Yevi community, commended the centre for the skill training and promised to put the knowledge acquired into practice.