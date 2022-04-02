Respect All Road Signs And Regulations – Drivers Cautioned

Police Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has cautioned motorists against non-adherence to road traffic signs and regulations.

He said the regulations and signs were there, backed by law to ensure sanity, safety and security for the protection of lives and property and on the roads.

P/Supt. Tenkorang explained section 170 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulation, Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2180 states “a person driving a motor vehicle shall not enter an intersection, pedestrian crossing, or a marked area unless there is sufficient space on the other side of the intersection, the pedestrian crossing or the marked area to accommodate the motor vehicle that the person is operating without obstructing the passage of other motor vehicles or pedestrians, despite a traffic-control signal indication to proceed”.

He added clause (2) of section 170 was emphatic “a driver who contravenes sub-regulation (1) commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than ten penalty units and not more than twenty-five penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than thirty days or to both”.

Supt. Tenkoranag, gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, saying according to Section 174 (1) of the L. I 2180 “when a sign is erected giving notice, a person driving a motor vehicle, riding a motor cycle or bicycle, and an operator of a non-motorized vehicle, shall stop or yield right-of-way at an intersection marked by a stop or yield sign in obedience to the sign erected and posted”.

He observed most drivers within the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities ignored the pedestrian crossings, and therefore charged “drivers to mandatorily stop at every pedestrian crossing if passengers are crossing the road”.

P/Supt. Tenkorang added other signs mostly flouted by drivers in the Sunyani Municipality “is stopping and parking at unauthorized places to alight and pick passengers, stopping at points of U-turns and entrances”.

He reminded drivers to observe at least 30 metres whenever they wanted to park at a junction and U-turn.

P/Supt. said all this negligence created by drivers cause traffic congestion on the roads and consequently retrogress business activities and also lead to minor road crashes within town centres.