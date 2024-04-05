‘Return of the Beast’ Comes Alive In Accra

Wisdom Boxing Promotions is coming up with another innovation in professional boxing in Ghana.

The Salafest Boxing Gala 2024 will happen on Saturday, April 13, at Decathlon Ghana, Kawukudi, near Nima, in Accra.

‘Return of the Beast’ is the brainchild of the Salafest Boxing Gala 2024.

Topping the long list of crack boxers featuring on the bill is world title hopeful Bastie Samir who returns to the ring to clash with Nigerian Rasheed Idowu in a 10-rounder for the UBO Africa Lightheavyweight Championship.

“I want to deliver a world title for Ghana. It’s my dream, and this fight is an opportunity and a stepping stone to continue to pursue that dream,” Basite said.

His junior brother, Shakur Samed (11- 4-7-0), who represented Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games meets experienced Patrice Sou Toke of Burkina Faso with a record of (32- 23 -8-1) in another international bout.

The rising pro prospect of the Wisdom Boxing Gym, Haruna Mohammed (4-3-1-0) will take on veteran George Amuzu (62-18-44-2) for the National Cruiserweight Championship.

Promising Ashiaman-based Nana Adjei Clinton (3-1) is grateful for the opportunity to showcase himself on the Salafest boxing event dubbed ‘Return of the Beast’.

23-year-old Clinton has expressed gratitude to his team for the encouragement in his professional career as it had not been easy. He faces Togolese local champion Dogbevi, who has been bragging on social media, to stop the Ghanaian in 2 rounds. Clinton said the ring would decide.

George Mensah squares up with Abdul Majid in a welterweight contest. Paul Sackey faces off with Wisdom Agbogbleamenu in an eight-round light heavyweight contest.

Also fighting on the bill are Wasiru Mohammad, Paul Sackey, Delali Miledzi, and Charles Amartefio.

According to PRO and Administrator of Wisdom Boxing Promotions, Ms. Sarah Lotus Asare, the event will showcase the next generation of champion boxers from their gym.

He said there would be an amateur show comprising juvenile, elite, and female boxers. The amateur bouts are headlined by Theophilus Allotey, 2-time African bronze medalist.

The fight night will also feature an E-Boxing tournament regulated by the Ghana Esports Association.