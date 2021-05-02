Bus Donation

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Reverend Dr David Nenyi Ampah-Bennin, and his wife, Sunday donated a bus to the Senya Beraku Local Council of Churches (SLCC) to commemorate their seventh marriage anniversary.

The couple thanked God for the sustenance of their union and the countless blessings on the family.

The COP recounted the many struggles and hindrances he faced a few years ago and said the delays worked out for his good with God blessing him with a supportive and understanding wife.

He advised the congregation not to fret concerning delays in finding a suitable mate because God, in His own wisdom, had preserved a spouse for everyone and in His own perfect time, each one would settle down.

Rev Ampah-Bennin gave an additional cash donation of Ghc7,000.00 to the Church of Pentecost, Akobeandoh Central Assembly, towards their church building project.

Rev Benjamin Arkon Effum, the Chairman of SLCC, commended the couple for the kind gesture and said it would greatly assist the Council in its activities.

He said anyone who worked for the advancement of God’s Kingdom never lacked any good thing in life.

He, therefore, encouraged members not to relent in supporting the Ministry as there was more blessing in giving than receiving.

Rev Effum gave the assurance that proper maintenance measures would adopted to prolong the vehicle’s lifespan to serve its intended purpose.

The Clergy prayed for the COP and his family, asking God to increase them in every aspect of their lives. The vehicle was also dedicated to God.

