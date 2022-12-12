Rev. Samuel Mensah urges leaders to be opened to new ideas

Reverend Samuel N. Mensah, a former president of the Full Gospel Church International, has called on leaders to be creative and open minded during these times of crisis.

He advised leaders to look for newer options and fresh ideas outside their circles to hold their own in times of difficulty.

Making reference to Luke chapter 5, Rev. Mensah highlighted the need for all leaders to learn from the experiences of Apostle Peter.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he noted the need for leaders to follow the steps of Apostle Peter, after a fishing expedition failure, listening and following the instructions of Jesus, a carpenter, to get over his frustrations in a spectacular manner.

Rev. Mensah indicated that there were times when one’s expertise and professional know-how might not yield the expected results, and therefore advised them not to display arrogance, but be humble to accept responsibility and new ideas.

He appealed to the President of Ghana and his team to invite ideas from opposition political parties, religious bodies, Trade Union Congress, Academia, various professional bodies and other major key stakeholders to address the present difficult and plan for a better tomorrow.

“Since all the measures of the current government has taken to restore macroeconomic stability will travel beyond their tenure of office, there is the need for broader stakeholder engagements to bring everyone on board towards furthering national cohesion for economic growth and the overall well-being of the citizenry.” Rev. Mensah stressed.