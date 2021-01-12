Thirteen people were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident in Nigeria’s central state of Niger on Tuesday morning, road police said.

The accident happened at about 6:30 am local time in Panti village along the Bida-Mokwa road in the state, said Joel Dagwa, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Niger in a statement reaching Xinhua.

“Twenty-seven people were involved in the accident, 13 died, while 14 others sustained injuries and were taken to Federal Medical Center in Bida and General hospital, Kutigi, for treatment,” he added.

The road official said the accident involved a heavy-duty vehicle and a bus on fatigue, leading to loss of control.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Nigeria mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving. Enditem