The implementation of the RTSS Malaria Vaccine is achieving significant success in the fight against the disease among infants and children in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.

The RTSS is a vaccine that acts against Plasmodium Falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa.

It was recommended in 2016 by the World Health Organisation for pilot introduction in selected areas of three African countries: Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

Mrs Christiana Akua Konadu, the Jaman South Municipal Director of Health, said the Municipality was among the 42 districts selected for the nationwide Malaria Vaccination Implementation Programme (MVIP) of the Ghana Health Service.

She explained that the programme started in May 2019 and, so far, about 7,281 children below age two had been vaccinated to build their immunity against the Plasmodium Falciparum.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Konadu said malaria cases among children below five years dropped from 19,784 in 2019 to 17,444 in 2020.

No malaria death was recorded among children and infants within the period, she said.

She explained that malaria remained the highest Out Patients Department (OPD) cases in various health facilities in the Municipality, but the disease had seen a sharp decline.

“Malaria cases dropped from 65,085 in 2019 to 58,506 in 2020, an indication that the RTSS Vaccine is useful,” Mrs Konadu said.

That, notwithstanding, she advised parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards slept under long lasting mosquito treated nets.

She urged them to keep their environment clean and observe personal hygiene to help control the outbreak of communicable diseases and prevent avoidable deaths.

Mrs Konadu commended parents for their support and cooperation and assured that the exercise would cover all children in the 69 major communities in the Municipality.