Ruben Dias signs new contract with Premier League champions Manchester City

Manchester City have extended the contract of their Portuguese international defender Ruben Dias until the end of June 2027.

The new deal comes just a year after Dias joined the Premier League champions from Benfica to subsequently play a major role in them claiming the Premier League and Carabao Cup titles, while also reaching the final of the Champions League.

“I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year,” said the 24-year-old on the Manchester City official website.

“Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad. I would also like to thank Pep (Guardiola) and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve,” added the player who made 54 appearances in all competitions last season.

“To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more,” added Diaz.

Diaz’s performances last season saw him named UEFA Champions League Defender of the Year, while he was also named the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year in his first campaign in England.

The Manchester City Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, also celebrated the contract, which he called “great news for our club.”

“Although he only joined us less than a year ago, in that time Ruben has already proved to be such a vital part of our squad… He is everything you would want in a central defender and so much more and he will be a big part of our drive to bring even more success to the club over the next few years,” he added. Enditem