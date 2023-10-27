Ruling Frelimo party dominates Mozambique’s local elections, opposition contesting results

Mozambique’s National Electoral Commission (CNE) on Thursday announced that the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front party, or Frelimo, emerged victorious in the local elections held on Oct. 11.

The data revealed that Frelimo secured victory in 64 of the country’s 65 municipalities. The sole exception was the municipality of Beira, where the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) once again claimed victory, making it the only city in the country currently administered by an opposition party.

Despite nearly two weeks of protests against the local election results, marked by peaceful public demonstrations by opposition political parties, citing alleged irregularities and illegalities in the electoral process, the 15 members of the CNE endorsed the poll results. The final vote count was 8 in favor, 5 against and 2 abstentions.

Frelimo has regained control of the city of Nampula, which had been under the administration of the Mozambican National Resistance, or Renamo, for the last five years.

Following the announcement of these results by the CNE, the defeated political parties have expressed their intention to appeal to the Supreme Court to contest the municipalities where they believe they won the elections. In the meantime, peaceful demonstrations continue.

On Oct. 11, a total of 8,723,805 registered voters cast their ballots in over 100 polling stations across the country. More than 11,500 candidates from 11 political parties, three party coalitions and eight groups of citizens participated in the municipal elections.