Russia and US Continue to Cooperate on ISS, Remain ‘Professional’ – Bill Nelson

Russia-US cooperation at the International Space Station (ISS) remains professional despite the Ukraine conflict, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview with The Nikkei newspaper published on Sunday.



“That cooperation continues. It is very professional,” Nelson said. He admitted that “the war in Ukraine changed everything on the ground. It’s certainly solidified Europe against Russia. But it’s not going to change the cooperation on the International Space Station.”

Russian space agency Roscosmos has said that it plans to begin building a Russian orbital space station by 2026. Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said in October that Russia’s future space station will involve cooperation with other space agencies.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson had said in earlier remarks that he expected Russia to remain an ISS partner until 2030.

According to Krikalev, Roscosmos is discussing its future participation in the ISS program with the Russian government and hopes to have permission to continue next year.