Samuel Eto’o reacts to Morocco’s win over Portugal

Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o is elated with Morocco’s win over Portugal in the quarterfinal clash at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco became the first African side to reach the semi-final after their impressive 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday.

A first-half strike from En-Nesyri ensured Morocco surpassed the quarterfinal records set by Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010).

Eto’o, who is the President of the Cameroonian Football Association, wrote on Twitter: “Incredible! Morocco is the first ever African country to make it to the semi-finals. The entire continent is rooting for you”.

Eto’o, who retired from football in 2019, scored 56 goals in 118 appearances for Cameroon and represented his country at four World Cups (1998, 2002, 2010, and 2014).

Morocco now awaits the winner of the England and France clash as they look to make more history at the World Cup.