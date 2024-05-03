Russian carmaker records sales boost

Russia’s largest carmaker AvtoVAZ in April registered a 12-year high in record monthly sales of its Lada vehicles, the company said Thursday.

According to a statement, sales of Lada commercial and passenger vehicles in Russia amounted to 45,551 units in April, up 64.8 percent year over year.

In the first four months of this year, the company noted that a total of 137,114 Lada cars were sold, up 49.2 percent year-on-year, with Lada Vesta and Lada Granta among the best-selling passenger car models throughout this period.

Lada’s commercial vehicle sales grew to 629 units in April 2024, a 111.8 percent increase.

Lada cars occupy a leading position in the domestic automobile market. Company data showed its share in the Russian market reached a record 35 percent in 2023.