Russian Forces Claim Downed 100+ Ukrainian Drones

The Russian military intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones Friday overnight, said the Russian Defense Ministry in a statement.

The ministry said the air defense system and the Black Sea fleet intercepted 51 drones over Crimea, 44 over the Krasnodar Territory, six over the Belgorod Region and one over the Kursk Region during the night.

Meanwhile, Russian warplanes destroyed six drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea, it added.