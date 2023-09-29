Russia’s defense budget to expand in 2024

It is necessary for Russia to increase defense spending in 2024, due to the hybrid war that is being waged against the country, the Kremlin said Thursday.

“It is clear that such an increase is … absolutely necessary,” local media reported, citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov noted this is particularly significant, in the context of the hybrid war that is currently being waged against Russia, and the country’s ongoing special military operation. Tackling these challenges will require higher costs, according to the Kremlin.