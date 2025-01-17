Rwanda’s President Kagame Hosts Professor Moghalu to Discuss African School of Governance

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame recently welcomed Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, the President of the African School of Governance (ASG), to Urugwiro Village in Kigali, marking a significant step toward the realization of the school’s mission to nurture transformative leadership across Africa.

The African School of Governance, which was unveiled in October 2024 and is headquartered in Kigali, aims to provide the next generation of African leaders with the education and tools needed to drive the continent’s development. As co-founder of ASG and the host president, Kagame emphasized the institution’s importance in fostering governance and leadership across the continent.

In his remarks, President Kagame highlighted ASG’s role in addressing the leadership and governance challenges facing Africa. He recalled that the school was conceived in response to the limited tangible outcomes from past initiatives aimed at rapidly developing the continent. Kagame stressed that while there have been some successes, they have not kept pace with the dramatic changes needed. He explained that ASG seeks to fill the gap by promoting a shift in mindset and fostering the leadership qualities necessary for turning good intentions into concrete outcomes.

Professor Moghalu updated President Kagame on the progress of ASG, including the near completion of the accreditation process and plans for a grand launch in January 2025. Moghalu outlined the school’s plans to recruit faculty and students from across the continent, with an official opening slated for September 2025. The school’s programs will include graduate degrees in governance, leadership, and public administration, focusing on equipping students with the knowledge and skills required for effective governance in Africa.

Reflecting on the meeting, Professor Moghalu expressed gratitude for Kagame’s support. “It is an honor to have had an audience with President Kagame,” he said. “I deeply appreciate his vision and unwavering commitment to Africa’s progress and transformation.”

With its mission to address Africa’s leadership gap, the African School of Governance is poised to become a key player in advancing good governance and sustainable development across the continent. The institution’s work is seen as critical in shaping a future where African leaders are equipped to meet the continent’s evolving challenges.