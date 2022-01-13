Sanctions Will Not Help to Resolve Issues on Korean Peninsula – Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that sanctions against North Korea will not contribute to the resolution of problems on the Korean Peninsula, calling on all sides concerned to exercise restraint.

Earlier on Thursday, the US permanent representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Twitter that the United States was proposing new UN sanctions against North Korea as it has conducted six ballistic missile launches since September 2021. On Thursday, an American diplomat told Sputnik that the US proposed imposing UN sanctions on five people for ties to North Korea, who were previously included on the sanctions list of the US Treasury Department.

“China has always been opposed to any country’s application of unilateral sanctions and so-called exterritorial jurisdiction on other countries based on domestic law,” Wang said in a briefing.

The diplomat added that a new package of sanctions “does not help resolve the Korean Peninsula issue.”

China expects all sides to “act and speak with prudence” and to adhere to dialogue and consultations, the diplomat said, adding that additional joint efforts toward stabilizing the Korean situation are required.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a rocket, which it said was a hypersonic missile, and which flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was the country’s second missile launch since the start of the year, with the first one having taken place on January 5.