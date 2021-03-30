Schools in the Assin North District of the Central Region have received 84,000 customised exercise books from the Akosua Baako Foundation (ABF) to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Charles Opoku, the Chief Executive Officer of ABF, said 17,000 students would benefit from the books, worth GH¢34,000.00, which formed part of the Foundation’s efforts to improve learning outcomes by all children, especially those in rural areas.

The first batch of beneficiaries are Adom Preparatory School and orphanages at Assin Bereku, Assin Atentan D/A, Ghana Camp D/A, Assin Ayitey Islamic, Assin Nkranfuom D/A, and Assin Asibrim D/A schools.

Presenting the books, Mr Opoku said they would be supplied in batches, every month, throughout the year until all the schools received theirs.

He expressed optimism that the donation would lessen the burden on parents to provide books to their children and improve on learning outcomes.

Mr Opoku said the Foundation would continue to transform the lives of children in the district through the provision of academic materials, infrastructure and scholarships to ensure children got quality education amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

That, he said, was key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-4), which is aimed at ensuring that children across the country accessed quality education.

Mr David Oklu, the Head teacher of Assin Bereku D/A School, on behalf of the other schools, commended the Foundation for the gesture and pledged to ensure that the books were put to good use.

He said giving children good education would guarantee a brighter future for themselves and the country as a whole.