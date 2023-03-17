SDA to organise free medical screening for residents of Osu

The Youth Department of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church, Osu District, will organise a free health screening for residents in and around Osu on Saturday, March 18, to mark the church’s Global Youth Day.

The theme for the 2023 Global Youth Day, “Love is a Verb”, encourages the youth of the church to demonstrate their love and care for communities in practical and tangible ways.

Residents of Osu Kinkawe and its environs would receive free eye and general health screening, including blood pressure, sugar levels, body mass index, and COVID-19 vaccination.

The day, which preceded the World Oral Health Day, would see oral health care treatment for patrons and the distribution of oral hygiene and dental products to the children within the community.

The event is aimed at bringing together over 1000 community members living in and around Osu to be educated on the benefits of oral hygiene and general health care and well-being.

Mr Ebenezer Kwaku Aning, District Youth leader, said, “health remains one of the key challenges for many people, and what matters to our neighbors is of great importance to us, this is what drives our keen interest in the general well-being of our community.”

He added that, “Love is an action word, and our Global Youth Day initiatives such as the medical outreach, is one of the means through which we demonstrate the love of Christ to our neighbors and communities.”

The World Oral Health Day is observed annually on March 20 to raise global awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene for the attainment of healthier mouths and happier lives.

Global Youth Day is a worldwide initiative by the SDA Church, to challenge young people to reach out to their communities and live out the sermon they preach.