A second-year female student of Oyoko Senior High School in the Eastern Region has died after she collapsed on campus.

The headmaster of the School, Mr Frank Eyiah, who reported the incident to the police said, he was in a meeting when he had a call from one of his teachers that Jennifer Doku, the deceased, fell sick and was rushed to the St Joseph Hospital at Koforidua but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.

Mr Francis Gomado, the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the police upon the report proceeded to the St Joseph Hospital’s emergency facility with the headmaster to see the body of the deceased.

Mr Gomado said the body was moved to the hospital’s morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

