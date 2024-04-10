Seek New Knowledge To Address Nutritional Challenges – Journalists Told 

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy, Ho

The Volta and Oti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association(GJA), Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode, emphasized the role of media practitioners in addressing the challenges that communities face.

According to him, it is imperative to recognize the importance of media practitioners whose responsibilities extend beyond merely reporting events. ”Our influence transcends simply giving accounts of events; we are the conduits through which accurate and timely information flows, shaping perceptions and influencing actions within our communities,” he said.

The GJA chief made these remarks when he was addressing a section of journalists at the beginning of a three-day workshop organized by the Africa Catalyzing Action for Nutrition (AfriCAN) for youth and media groups on nutrition under the theme ”Good Nutrition Starts With Me” in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

Mr. Agbaxode noted that nutrition challenges persist within the various communities, affecting the health and well-being of countless individuals, and must be recognized. He encouraged journalists to seek the latest knowledge and skills to address the challenges. ”By equipping ourselves with the latest knowledge and skills, we end up addressing these nutritional challenges head on,” he noted. ”We are what we eat,” he added.

The training initiative aligns with AfriCAN’s goal of mobilizing Africa’s resources towards improving nutrition sustainably, ultimately contributing to the vision of a healthy and well-nourished African.

AfriCAN adopts a collaborative approach, which involves working with traditional and non-traditional partners to aid nutrition improvement. AfriCAN’s approach, therefore, is to inform, educate, advocate, and inspire action at all levels.

Their goal is for communities to become ”Nutrition Literates,” with the knowledge, skill, and the will to improve their nutrition situation individually and collectively.

Their objectives are to sensitize Youth and Media Networks on the mission and vision of AfriCAN and its strategic initiatives and to foster partnerships between AfriCAN and Youth/Media Networks for sustainable nutrition initiatives.