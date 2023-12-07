Senegalese President inaugurates Phase 2 of International Industrial Platform

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Tuesday inaugurated Phase 2 of the Diamniadio International Industrial Platform, built by Chinese companies, in Diamniadio, a city about 30 km from Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

With a total investment of 112 million U.S. dollars, the Industrial Platform was built by CGC Overseas Construction Group Co. Ltd (CGCOC), a Chinese construction company, and Sichuan Road and Bridge Group, a Chinese engineering company. The total construction area is about 95,000 square meters, and the construction started in December 2021.

At the ceremony, Sall expressed his gratitude to China for its long-term support for Senegal’s economic and social development and termed Senegal-China relations as a dynamic partnership. He also said that the Diamniadio International Industrial Platform will create tens of thousands of jobs and help Senegal improve its productivity and industrialization development level.

Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Xiao Han, who attended the ceremony, said that the platform will accelerate Senegal’s industrialization and economic transformation, drive development in the region, and attract more Chinese investors to explore Senegal’s potential. He also said that China will continue to deepen political mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two countries.

Phase 1 of the Diamniadio International Industrial Platform was constructed by CGCOC Group and was put into use in 2017.