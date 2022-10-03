Sheriff Quaye Targets Top 10 Of World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Ratings

Ghana’s Sheriff Quaye who defeated Nigerian top customer, Joseph Oto to retain his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Lightweight title at Dezone Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra has hined his desire to face the world best.

“I hope to climb in the world rating to 13 or 12 and am ever ready to fight any of the top 10” said the boxer who trains at the Bronx Gym under Coach Carl Lokko.

Referee Eramus Owoo and judges declared the verdict of 117-109, 115-113, 117- 109 in favour of Quaye who told the media he is ever ready to face any of the top 10 in the WBO ratings.

The well attended bout, put together by Swavy Blu Promotions with support from Bronx Promotions was sponsored by Dezone, Friendly Mall and Golden Beach Hotel aka Royal Dede Resort.

Among the personalities at the show were the GBA President Mr. Abraham Neequaye, WBO Africa President Mr. Samir Captan, former IBO Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Tagoe and Mr. Tagoe Director of Dezone.

In the supporting bouts, Jacob Nettey Laryea from the Bronx Gym stopped Moses Lartey of Stadium Gym in a Super Welterweight clash.

Alidu Suleman aka Dynamite of Black Panthers Gym knocked out Raymond Ansah of Ultimate Gym in another Super Welterweight bout.

Experienced Ishmeal Tetteh of James Town Gym also stopped Francis Mensah of Chorkor Gym in a Super Middleweight contest.

In an exciting all female match involving two Nigerians, Blessing Dada stopped Bella Hussein in a Flyweight clash.

Last Sunday night was entertaining with acrobatic performance by Great Victory and the dance group of the African Lion, Isaac Allotey.