Sickle Cell Advocate recommends MyHospital and 3 other products

A man who lives with sickle cell diseases, has recommended aYo Ghana’s MyHospital cover and three other insurance products to all sickle cell warriors, saying that they provide financial relief from the regularly hospitalization and its related costs.

In a post on their LinkedIn page, the group noted that As sickle warriors, the hospital is like a second home, and whether they have a crisis or not, they have hospital appointments every three to six months, which is a drain financially.

In respect of the regular visits to the hospital, which is inevitable, they recommended at least four health insurance products for sickle cell warriors; and they include National Health Insurance Scheme, Acacia Health Insurance, aYo Insurance on MTN Ghana and BIMA Insurance on AT Ghana.

According to the writer of the post, 3 months in and out of the hospitals cost him GHS7,000, out of which GHS3,000 came from family.

He noted that for each visit and hospitalization, NHIS covered some of the drugs, and three other insurance plans he is on, from aYo, Acacia and BIMA helped a whole lot.

“After some analysis, I concluded that I would have spent way more without insurance,” he wrote.

He then went on to list and explain how the four insurance plans have worked for him, and recommended them to all sickle cell warriors.

Here is what he wrote: