Sickle Cell Advocate recommends MyHospital and 3 other products

A man who lives with sickle cell diseases, has recommended aYo Ghana’s MyHospital cover and three other insurance products to all sickle cell warriors, saying that they provide financial relief from the regularly hospitalization and its related costs.
In a post on their LinkedIn page, the group noted that As sickle warriors, the hospital is like a second home, and whether they have a crisis or not, they have hospital appointments every three to six months, which is a drain financially.
In respect of the regular visits to the hospital, which is inevitable, they recommended at least four health insurance products for sickle cell warriors; and they include National Health Insurance Scheme, Acacia Health Insurance, aYo Insurance on MTN Ghana and BIMA Insurance on AT Ghana.
According to the writer of the post, 3 months in and out of the hospitals cost him GHS7,000, out of which GHS3,000 came from family.
He noted that for each visit and hospitalization, NHIS covered some of the drugs, and three other insurance plans he is on, from aYo, Acacia and BIMA helped a whole lot.
“After some analysis, I concluded that I would have spent way more without insurance,” he wrote.
He then went on to list and explain how the four insurance plans have worked for him, and recommended them to all sickle cell warriors.
Here is what he wrote:
- Ghana National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS): This is a basic, everyone must have it. It doesn’t cover everything, but at least, the basics of drugs, admissions and OPD are relatively reduced to a certain point.
- Acacia Health Insurance: My workplace offers this insurance coverage, and I don’t even know how much my contribution for this coverage is (I will check and let you know), but let me tell you, it is worth it. I’m currently on a drug called Pariet, a pack of 14 tabs of this drug is Ghc 190 at Unicom Chemist Ghana without insurance. I take 2 tabs a day and im supposed to be on this drug for the next 3 months. Hence, in one month, I am to spend approximately Ghc 800 each month to stay on the drug. With Acacia, I paid Ghc 0.
- aYo Ghana: This is an MTN-related product, and they offer an insurance plan called MyHospital which covers hospitalisation for at least one night because of illness or injury caused by trauma. Now remember I said I was in and out of the hospital for three months? After I came home in March, I filed for a claim and it was so simple within a week, my claims were paid to my mobile money account. I used to pay Ghc 0.25 for the coverage but after this health scare, I upgraded my plan to the yearly coverage which I just had to pay once each year. The payment helped support my expenses during the period when I couldn’t go to work.
- AT Ghana & BIMA Ghana : This is a bonus for those without an MTN sim. Airtel also has a similar hospital coverage plan just like MTN and it is in partnership with BIMA Ghana. Also simple to get started by dialing *550# on any AT sim card.