Six armed robbers arrested, five others killed in police operations

Six armed robbers have been arrested, whilst five others died in special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations carried out throughout the country in the past 48 hours.

“During the operations, 6 robbery suspects were arrested and five others killed in a gun battle with the Police, ” a news brief from the Police said.

It said meanwhile, similar operations were in progress in the Northern and Western North Regions.

The full detail would be communicated in due course, the brief said.