Six killed in ambush in W National Park in West Africa

Six people were killed on Tuesday in an ambush in W National Park which covers Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso, its management said Wednesday.

“In the afternoon of Tuesday February 8, a team of rangers was ambushed in W National Park in Benin, while carrying out a patrol at the northern limit of the Park where it intersects with Burkina Faso and Niger,” African Parks, a non-profit group which manages the park, said in a statement.

Initial reports indicate that five rangers and one member of the Benin Armed Forces (FAB) have been killed, with 10 more injured.

Reinforcements from the FAB and additional rangers have currently been deployed on the ground, read the statement.

“We continue to work closely with the Government of Benin and all local authorities to intensify safety for our staff and local communities,” said the statement. Enditem