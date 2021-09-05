Six People Shot in Washington DC, At Least Three Dead

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
34
A plane flies in the sky with the U.S. national flags in the foreground in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 21, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon that the coronavirus pandemic in the United States will probably

At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Washington D.C., local police said.

“Confirmed shooting in 600 block of Longfellow Street, NW around 7:30pm [23:30 GMT on Saturday]. 3 victims have been pronounced dead and 3 victims are suffering from non-life threatening injuries,” the DC Police Department said on Twitter.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the suspects exited a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd of people on Saturday night. All of the victims are adults.

The police chief said that the reward for anyone with information on the shooting is $75,000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here