Six people were injured early Wednesday when suspects in a vehicle opened fire at a group outside a 24-hour bakery in Toronto of Canada, according to the city’s police.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A group was huddled together trying to stay out of the rain outside the bakery when suspects in a dark SUV began firing at them.

The six people, including five males and one female, were struck by the gunfire and transported to hospital for treatment in non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he spoke with the police chief about the shooting shortly after the incident occurred.

“We’re just seeing a continuing problem as we have through the summer with gang activity and the gangs are tied in with gun trafficking, they’re tied into drugs, they’re tied into human trafficking,” Tory said.