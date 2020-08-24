Somali National Army (SNA) on Sunday killed three al-Shabab extremists during an operation on the outskirts of the capital city Mogadishu, a military officer confirmed on Monday.

Isma’il Abdi Malik Malin, SNA’s 16th Unit commander told reporters that the army conducted an operation along the road linking Mogadishu to Jowhar town, inflicting casualties on the militants.

“The army shot dead three al-Shabab fighters who were planting landmines at the roadside after they attempted to resist the forces,” Malin said.

He added the army also removed land mines which the militants placed on the road and the army will maintain the operations until they secure the area.

The latest operation came barely three days after Somali security forces killed 10 al-Shabab militants in another operation on the outskirts of Bosaso town in the northern region of Bari.

The government forces backed by African Union Mission in Somalia flushed out al-Shabab extremists out of Mogadishu in August 2011, but the militants are still hiding in the rural areas of the southern and central regions conducting ambushes and planting landmines.