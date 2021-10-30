Somalia launches program to cushion marginalized people

Somalia on Thursday launched the third phase of a program to build resilience among almost 25,000 disadvantaged and marginalized households in Jubaland State, southern part of the country.

The program worth 58.38 million U.S. dollar aims to improve access to education, health, hygiene and nutrition for children and adolescents and enhance food security among disadvantaged households.

Abdinasir Katib Omar, acting director-general in the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development said the project was funded by Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW) that seeks to strengthen resilience as well as building on the lessons learnt from the previous Phases I and II.

“The ministry looks forward to the strengthened partnership and cooperation among the stakeholders in order to achieve project objectives and desired outcome,” Omar said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

In the first year of implementation, 146,000 people will be reached; 147,000 in the second year; and 148,000 in the third year.

People targeted for inclusion include very young and school-aged children; vulnerable adolescents; internally displaced and food-insecure communities; and malnourished children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

This phase of the program will be managed by the three UN agencies, WFP, UNICEF and FAO, and implemented by line ministries.

Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative said children in Jubaland continue to live in some of the most difficult conditions in Somalia.

“Through this program, we will strive to ensure that quality support is provided to targeted individuals and that no deserving child is left behind,” Ayoya said.

According to the UN, the program is intended to increase access to inclusive, child-friendly education, school water and sanitation (WASH), health and nutrition for children at pre-primary and primary levels; and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies among young children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The project will also enable households to improve food security and livelihoods through diversified agricultural production and income generation; and to strengthen government systems to promote quality health, nutrition, education and WASH services in schools and health facilities.

Etienne Peterschmitt, FAO Country Representative for Somalia said this joint action for building resilience in Somalia represents an important collaborative milestone between the three agencies.

Peterschmitt said in collaboration with KfW and Somalia, the UN agencies will help chronically food-insecure people to better withstand shocks.

This third phase will build on the results achieved in both Jubaland State and Banadir Region under the first and second phases of the program, also supported by Germany via KfW, since their inception in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Under Phase III of the program, some 9,000 households with malnourished children, and 7,000 households with vulnerable school children, will be enrolled in livelihood activities to improve food security through agriculture production and income generation.

WFP Representative in Somalia El-Khidir Daloum said the third phase of this program is a key opportunity to sustain and build on the gains already made for the people most at risk from malnutrition and food insecurity in Jubaland. Enditem