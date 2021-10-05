Son of late Philippine dictator Marcos announces presidential bid

The only son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos said on Tuesday he will run for president in next year’s elections, adding another high-profile name to an intriguing race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, popularly known by his nickname Bongbong, vowed to unify the country and lift Filipinos out of the crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must face the challenge as one, as one country, as one people,” he said. “I know that it is this manner of unifying leadership that can lead us through this crisis, get our people safely back to work, for all us to begin to live our lives once again.”

“That is why I am today announcing my intention to run for the presidency of the Philippines in the upcoming May 2022 elections,” he added.

The 64-year-old former senator, who failed in a previous attempt to become vice president in 2016, has until October 8 to register and make his bid official.

Marcos has placed second among 12 possible contenders to the top post in a nationwide survey conducted earlier in the month by Pulse Asia Research Inc.

The survey was topped by the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who registered for re-election on the weekend.

Former boxing icon and current Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso have already formally registered their intention to run for president. Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former police chief, was expected to register as a presidential candidate on Wednesday.