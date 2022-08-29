South Africa to take steps regulating water resources utilization

The South African government will take steps to crack down on illegal dams being built in agriculture with the goal of stealing water to protect and use the water resources scientifically As a water-deficient country, according to the Water and Sanitation ministry on Friday.

“We want to send a message that stealing water is a crime and it will be treated as such and those that are abstracting more, we are allowing them to confess and come out so that they request the particular volume of water they need,” deputy minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo said During a briefing in Pretoria. The deputy minister discussed the state of water and sanitation in the country and the work that was being done to address any water challenges.

According to Mahlobo, water theft is prevalent in the farming sector, as well as in some municipalities. As a result of water theft, some communities were deprived of water, especially in Limpopo province. The illegal dams have a negative impact on the downstream communities that suffer a Chronic water shortage there, said the deputy minister.

According to Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, who was also part of the media briefing, those illegal dams would be dismantled and those responsible would be held accountable. Enditem