South African government calls for private sector partnership to improve tourism

The South African government has called on the private sector to partner with it in advancing the growth and development of tourism beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an economic driver, tourism has the potential to create multiple opportunities for all,” Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela told the tourism and business community in Limpopo Province on Friday. “Its ability to generate demand and production across various sectors of the economy asserts its significance in our country’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).”

“It is through private sector investment that we will be able to create an enabling environment that will nurture the effective and sustainable development, management and promotion of tourism,” he said.

The government has in the past two years invested over 11 million U.S. dollars to improve some tourism facilities such as the terminal at Eastgate Airport, the SleepOver Motel Orpen Gate, the Mnisi Resort, the Train on the Bridge (Skukuza), Mahlalela said.

The government is eager for public-private partnerships to salvage the sector and make it sustainable, he said.

“As a government, we realize that seamless collaboration between all organs of the state is vital for the recovery of the tourism sector,” Mahlalela said.

“We will continue to support the sector through our investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare efforts to drive investment, grow tourism and improve visitors’ experience.” Enditem