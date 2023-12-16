South Sudan’s labor force enhanced by IOM’s information system

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations migration agency, on Friday handed over a vital Labour Market Information System (LMIS) to South Sudan to help improve knowledge and management of the country’s workforce.

John McCue, acting chief of mission at IOM South Sudan, said the LMIS addresses the critical need for readily accessible and organized labor market information and statistics.

“We are confident that it will empower the government of South Sudan to formulate evidence-based policies that promote labor mobility and strengthen the workforce across the country and the wider East African region,” McCue said during the launch event in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The IOM said the LMIS is a powerful tool designed to collect, analyze, and disseminate comprehensive data on both labor demand and supply.

Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, South Sudan’s vice president for the service cluster, said the system will give the government the necessary picture of demand and supply of the labor force for the long-term planning of the country. “The next step is to expand this exercise to all states to get a national snapshot of labor market information.”

According to the IOM, the LMIS handover marks a significant milestone in South Sudan’s journey toward a more informed and efficient labor market, paving the way for enhanced employment opportunities and a thriving workforce.

The UN migration agency said it facilitated capacity-building training for staff within the Ministry of Labor, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage and maintain the LMIS. “This ensures the system’s sustainability and its ability to provide accurate and up-to-date information over time,” it said.