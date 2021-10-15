Spain inflation accelerates as estimated in September

Spain consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in September, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

Consumer price index rose 4.0 per cent year-on-year following a 3.3 per cent increase in August. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate published on September 29.

The latest annual inflation rate was the highest since September 2008. Similarly, inflation based on the EU measure, the HICP, accelerated to 4.0 per cent from 3.3 per cent in the previous month. The rate came in line with the flash estimate. Higher inflation was driven by electricity prices and transportation cost.

Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy, rose to 1.0 per cent from 0.7 per cent in the previous month.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.8 per cent in September after a 0.5 per cent gain in August. On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.1 per cent in September after climbing 0.4 per cent in August. The monthly variation in both CPI and HICP were confirmed.