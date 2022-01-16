Speaker still has security protection – National Security Ministry

The Ministry of National Security says the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, still has security protection and that reports creating the impression that his security protection had been withdrawn are a “misinterpretation.”

The Ministry, in reaction to reports to the effect that soldiers protecting the Speaker have been withdrawn, said the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces did not form part of the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament and that the service was only undertaken by the Police through the parliamentary security support.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra by the Ministry of National Security said: “contrary to the aforesaid misinterpretation of the withdrawal of the Speaker’s security all requisite resources, including logistics and personnel, required for the full protection of the Speaker have been provided.”

The Ministry added that if there was a special need for any other security agency to offer security support, that is done on a “need-basis.”

“The Ministry of National Security has taken note of the circulation of leaked correspondence between the office of the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Speaker of Parliament on social media.

“Subsequently, the content of the correspondence has been misinterpreted as an attempt by the Executive arm of government to deprive the Speaker of the resources required for his full protection.

The statement said for the first time since 2017, the security arrangements for both the Speaker and Members of Parliament had been significantly enhanced.

“To reiterate, there has neither been a withdrawal of the security detail for the Speaker nor a reduction in the security strength of Parliament.

“The good people of Ghana are, therefore, entreated to disregard any unfounded speculation to this effect,” the statement said.