Sports Administrators mourn with family of late Paul Atchoe

A delegation of high profile Ghanaian International Sports Administrators on Saturday visited the family of the late Paul Atchoe, f1st Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

The visit was to commiserate with them on the loss of the former national volleyball team player and President of the Ghana Beach and Volleyball Association.

Delegation was made up of Prof. Francis Dodoo of World Athletics, Lawyer Richard Akpokavie of Court for Arbitration for Sports, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey of World Armwrestling Federation, President Mawuko Afadzinu of Africa Table Tennis, and President Chris Essilfie of the Commonwealth Games Ethics Commission.

Others were Vice President Christiana Ashley of Ghana Chess Association, President Evans Yeboah of Ghana Badminton, Mr. Mohammed Shaban of Ghana Cycling, President Melvin Brown of Ghana Karate, President George Owusu Ansah of Ghana Sports for All, Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade, Chairman of Africa Armwrestling Media Committee and Deputy Secretary General for Ghana Weightlifting Federation.

The delegation assured Mr. Atchoe’s family of their fullest support during these challenging times.

The family of the iconic sports administrator said they were pleased with the visit and assured them of their collaboration to give Mr. Atchoe a befitting burial. They said the date of the final funeral rites would be officially confirmed and communicated to all.