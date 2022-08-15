Trump Requests That FBI Return Documents Taken From Mar-a-Lago

Former US President Donald Trump has demanded that some of the documents seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from his Mar-a-Lago resort be immediately returned.

“Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken,” Trump said on his social media site, Truth Social, on Sunday, adding “I respectfully request that these documents immediately returned [sic] to the location from which they were taken.”

On Saturday, Fox News reported that the FBI had allegedly confiscated some documents during the Mar-a-Lago raid that were protected under attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege.

The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with relevant materials, that Trump’s lawyer made a written statement in June saying that the former president had returned all classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to the US government.

The FBI raided Trump’s residence in Florida on August 8, allegedly as part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Federal investigators took 11 sets of documents, some of which were labeled as “Top Secret,” from the residence, according to a search warrant unsealed on Friday.

Trump issued a statement on Friday denying he kept sensitive documents at his residence and emphasized that all materials there were declassified and securely stored. The former US leader repeatedly condemned the raid, saying that the US justice system was being used as a weapon against him and the government could have simply asked for the documents.