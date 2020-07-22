Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Patience Baffoe- Bonnie has called for more engagement of women in decision making in sports administration and management.

Speaking to ace presenter, Michael Oduro on Sports Direct on Metro TV, she noted that behind the enmity of women is a man, and at the same time behind their success is a man.

The Ag Director of Health of Ghana Prisons and Patron of the Prisons Ladies Football team (Reformers) as well as member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Women’s Commission said women in sports need attention, exposure and publicity by the media to be attractive.

She noted that Covid-19 has really affected the programmes of the Women’s Commission; however they are doing their best to encourage girls and women to be active and conscious of their health.

She expressed that sports administrators and managers need to plan and be disciplined to succeed in sports.

According to DDP Baffoe-Bonnie, the Women’s Commission want to take sports to the grassroots and combine sports with education, involving traditional sports.

“We want to bring on board regional teams to the national level to attain international experience, after identifying and grooming the talents” she stressed.

She observed that the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Package was good and urged other organisations to do likewise, but there should be a proper scientific basis for sharing to beneficiaries.

She stressed that female football clubs need a package that would sustain them for years and motivate parents to allow their girls to do sports.

“We want a clean data base for sports women, organization of frequent competitions, revival of inter colleges sports programmes, effective collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and more corporate support” she said.

DDP Baffoe-Bonnie indicated that sports unites, builds confidence and makes people fit, so individuals must take sports serious and participate in sports even at home during this pandemic period.

By Sammy Heywood Okine/GOC Communications

Advertisements