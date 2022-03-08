Sportswomen Receive Commendation On International Women’s Day

Elizabeth Opoku, Captain of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) female hockey team, has commended all sportswomen in the country for their commitment and dedication to the development and promotion of sports.

She said, as women, they are faced with lots of challenges but was happy to always see her colleagues always standing up to the challenge.

“There has always been a myth surrounding women participation in sports and that has discouraged many parents in letting their daughters go into sports, but I can testify that such myths can never be substantiated,” she said.

Opoku, who is a three-time Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Hockey Player of the Year mentioned that sportswomen in Ghana have achieved a lot of greatness compared to their male counterparts but the system fails to give them the needed recognition.

She added that the campaign theme for this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day, which was ‘Breaking the Bias’, was in the right order adding, “it was time our leaders gave equal attention to female sport”.

She paid tribute to the pioneers who paved the way for them especially in hockey and urged young females who were interested in sports to go all out to pursue their dreams.

Lizzy as she is called by her teammates, could be described as one of Ghana’s most decorated female athlete, with many accolades since she began her sporting career over a decade ago.

She led her team to win gold at the 2021 Hockey Africa Cup for Club Championship and also won silver in the just ended Hockey Africa Cup of Nations to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In 2009, she was awarded as the best player in the schools and colleges sports federation and won the promising star player in the 2010 Chairman’s invitational cup.

In 2012, the University of Ghana awarded her as the Discovery of the year during the VC Awards and also emerged best player and top scorer in the 2013 Africa Hockey Cup of Nations in Kenya.

Accra-based Happy FM also awarded her in 2013 with the Fans’ Choice Awarded as the best player in hockey and won the International Hockey Federation (FIH) best junior player in the Hockey World League R1 the following year. In 2019, she was voted as Ghana’s Outstanding Woman in Sports.

Aside hockey, she also has the following achievements; Best Female Football Player for 2012/13; Discovery of the year 2012/13; Member, Runner-up,4X100m Team, Mini GUSA Games, Member, Runner-up,4X400m Team, Mini GUSA Games, Member, Runner-up, Soccer Team, Mini GUSA Games, and Gold Medalist, 1500m.

Her other achievements are; Gold Medalist, Akuafo Hockey Team, UG Inter- Hall Games, Gold Medalist, Akuafo Football Team, UG Inter- Hall Games; Silver Medalist, Akuafo handball Team, UG Inter- Hall Games, and Bronze Medalist, GUSA (Ghana Universities Sports Association) Cross Country.