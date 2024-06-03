Spotify Raises Premium Pricing in the U.S.

In its second price increase within a year, Spotify has announced a hike in subscription fees for customers in the U.S.

Starting July, premium pricing will rise from $10.99 to $11.99 per month, marking a nearly 10% increase. Additionally, the Duo and Family plans will see increments to $16.99 and $19.99, representing $2 and $3 rises respectively. However, the student plan will remain unchanged at $5.99 per month.

Despite Spotify’s robust financial performance, with a recent 20% revenue surge, a 14% growth in premium subscribers, and a record quarterly profit, the new pricing structure places it above its major competitor, Apple, which currently maintains $10.99 and $16.99 price points for individual and family plans.

This price adjustment follows a similar move last July when Spotify implemented price hikes globally, including in the U.S., where the ad-free individual premium plan increased from $9.99 to $10.99 per month, alongside raises in Duo, Family, and Student plans.

Spotify has indicated that premium subscribers will receive notification emails about the price adjustment in the coming month. The new premium pricing applies immediately to new subscribers, while existing subscribers will experience the change from their July billing cycle onwards.