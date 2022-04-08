Spousal murder becoming alarming in Pru district

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Awiadem, the Pru East District Police Commander, has said spousal murder is becoming alarming in the district, and called for concerted efforts to bring the situation under control.

He, however, mentioned gender stereotyping and biases promoted by some outmoded traditional practices and beliefs as identifiable contributory factors.

DSP Awiadem explained the indigenous people still held some outmoded beliefs that it was wrong for women to challenge or argue with their husbands over family issues.

“So, at the least provocation the man would get offended and just hit the woman with any object”, DSP Awiadem told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Yeji.

He appealed to civil society organisations and the media to help intensify public education on human rights provisions to modify traditional practices inimical to the growth and development of women.