St. Francis Of Assisi Youth Choir Donates To Princess Marie Children’s Hospital

The St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Youth Choir popularly known as (Doves of Assisi) Awoshie-Anyaa in the Archdiocese of Accra last Sunday February, 26 2023, donated assorted items to the Princess Marie Louis Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

The items presented include, Toiletries, Bottled water, Diapers, Detergents, Biscuits, Drinks, Toys and many others. The donation is part of the Youth Choir’s activities to commemorate their 20th Anniversary Celebration which will be held on 15th Apirl, 2023.

The month, which also coincides with the lenten season, is an observance in the Catholic Church intended for prayer and sharing with the sick and the poor. It also gives the opportunity for believers to fast and offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses and their care givers.

Presenting the items, Mrs. Paulina Louisa Essel, the Choir mother of St. Francis of Assisi Youth Choir and Chairperson for the 20th anniversary committee, alluded that the donation is part of the activities of the Youth Choir’s 20th anniversary celebration.

“As we celebrate 20 years, visitation to a health facility forms part of our programme. After combing through Accra, we settled on visiting the Children’s Hospital. We are also in Lent and as part of our Lenten observance, we are to give alms. So it is not out of place that we have come to donate these items to the children in Princess Marie Hospital,” she stated.

She added that as Christians we are to obey our call to give to the needy and the sick because. Saying, “God who is our Creator cared for everyone especially the vulnerable and the sick, and our Lord Jesus always welcomed children.”

She therefore called on the citizenry to show compassion and love to the sick by contributing to their healing financially and with words of encouragement. Mrs. Essel also called on corporate bodies to support the hospital to enhance service delivery. “This is the time they need us.”

The choir was accompanied by the catechist of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church Awoshie-Anyaa, Mr Joachim Konyo who prayed for the children and the health workers.

The rest are Albertina Yemoah the head of financial committee, Cyril Kofi Daddieh choir President, Bridget Kafui Financial secretary, Hagar Amankwah former secretary of the choir and others.

In the choir mother’s presentation, she urged people especially the youth to be health conscious by exercising their bodies, be cautious of their diet and be peaceful with themselves and others.

“In my experience, greed had brought about poverty and suffering to the world and it was only through sharing that humans could help themselves. Let us share the little we have with the needy and the the vulnerable.

Some patients are still in the hospitals after their recovery because they are unable to settle the hospital bills. However, this is my appeal to non governmental organizations NGOs, the government, churches and corporate organisations to support our hospitals to enhance good service delivery.” She called.

