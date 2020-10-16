Stanbic Bank Ghana has presented a cheque for GHc10,000 in support of Ya-Na’s Educational Endowment Fund as part of its corporate community development support services.

Mr Nabil Hussein, the Regional Manager for the Northern Cluster of the Bank, presented the cheque at a brief ceremony at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi.

He said Stanbic Bank shared in the vision of the Ya-Na to educate more of his subjects who, but for the Fund, would not have realised their potentials to become quality human resources for their communities.

He said his outfit had developed very good rapport with the Ya-Na and had tabled a number of activities to undertake as part of the support scheme for the development of Dagbon.

Even though the fund has not been formerly launched, it had offered scholarships to a number of people from Dabgon to pursue tertiary education in various programmes in parts of the country.

This forms part of the overall scheme to ensure that more citizens are educated to become assets to Dagbon.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, expressed gratitude to Management of the Bank for the gesture and said the support had come at the right time to help the Kingdom pursue its educational ambitions to the fullest.

He said education was cardinal for the overall development of the Kingdom, hence directed his passion and focus to getting more people educated as a measure to harnessing the human resource base into viable development agenda.

The Ya-Na emphasised his interest in developing education to the best of his abilities and said in his desire to realise that interest, he released large parcels of land at Savelugu for educational purposes.

He expressed trust in the Bank’s willingness to continue to support him to achieve his vision of developing education.

The Ya-Na said he shared in the vision of the Bank to push its resources to support a worthy cause such as pushing for the development of education in Dagbon.