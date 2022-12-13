Steel bender remanded for causing unlawful damage

A steel bender, who unlawfully caused damage to a fence wall, gate and building footings valued GHS 45,153.73, the property of Rev. S.K.O Chemel has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Abdul Basit Quaye, 21, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and causing unlawful damage. pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Meanwhile, his accomplice, Mr Henry Karikari, a 54-year-old businessman, charged with the same offences, did not avail himself before court for his plea to be taken.

His lawyer, Mr Paul Kumi prayed to the court that his client (Mr Karikari) was out of the jurisdiction and that on the next adjourned date, he would appear before it.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, therefore, remanded Abdul Basit into police custody to reappear on January 4, 2023.

Prosecuting. Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that the complainant, Rev S.K.O Chemel, was a Retired Apostle of Church of Pentecost and resides at New Ashongman, while the accused persons were residents of Bubuashie and Ashongman Estates respectively.

It said in September 1993, the complainant acquired two plots of land at New Ashongman from Ayah Tetteh, and the lease documents were duly executed for the complainant, where he registered the same with the Lands Commission.

The prosecution said the complainant was physically in possession of the entire land with a fence wall and a complete self-contained house on one of the two plots where he lived currently.

It said in 2012, one Kwaku Sarfo trespassed unto the said land and the matter was sent to Amasaman District Court and later to the Accra High Court, where judgement was pronounced in favour of the complainant.

The prosecution said Mr Sarfo went ahead and sold one of the complainant’s plot of land to Karikari.

It said in June 2022, the complainant started developing the other fenced gated plot, but the accused persons tried to stop him but failed.

The prosecution said Mr Karikari then sued the complainant at the Amasaman High Court and on June 13, 2022, he applied for an injunction but the same was refused by the court.

It said on August 26, 2022, Mr Karikari having failed to secure an injunction against the complainant, took the law in his own hands and with the help of Mr Quaye, used a bulldozer machine to unlawfully cause damage to the complainant’s fence wall, gate and building footings that he had constructed on the other plot.

The prosecution said the case was reported to the Taifa Police and the accused were arrested on the same day and later transferred to the Regional Police headquarters in Accra for further investigation.