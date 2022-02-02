STEM To Help Advance Ghana’s Digital Economy

The establishment of a strong Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education as part of the educational system of the nation will prepare the current generation of students to advance the country’s digitalization agenda.

Information indicates that Government is developing 20 STEM centers and 10 model STEM senior high schools across the country as part of the project which has commenced and at “various stages of completion”.

Some of these schools are expected to be operationalized in 2022 and would be fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories to facilitate the teaching and learning in all areas of study including artificial intelligence and robotics.

Digital learning technology enables students to develop self-directed learning skills by developing positive feeling of accomplishment from mastering new skills which develop confidence to learn new things every day . It also enables them to identify what they need to learn and be creative in the process.

These initiatives of government, he said will help improve Ghana’s numbers in terms of the production of graduates with STEM backgrounds.

By this, government repositioning the entire system to produce a critical mass of assertive and empowered Ghanaian students with the essential skills for socio-economic transformation.

The skills expected of students to acquire include critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication, collaboration, data literacy and digital literacy and computer science which has been drawn from the broad pillars of foundational literacies, competencies and the character qualities of the required 21st century skills.

STEM education in Ghana is also expected to include the fusion of advances in artificial intelligence (Al), robotics, the Internet of Things (loT), 3D printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing, and other technologies.

The importance of technology in education is undoubtedly the ability to reach more students more efficiently. After all, technology is all around us and only continues to expand in its many uses!

The possibilities that open when technology is brought into the classroom are endless. For one, access to education has been significantly broadened as a result, including a wide range of learning styles and degree options. Even if you are not a student or an education professional, it is crucial to note the importance of technology in education.

Why Do Students Need Technology in the Classroom?

1. It simplifies access to educational resources

Because students already rely on technology in their everyday lives, why not integrate it into the classroom? Children today frequently use their smartphones and tablets outside of school hours, and should be trusted with the responsibility during school as well. Many believe that it actually helps students stay engaged during class by using a familiar tool for academic learning.

2. It improves the learning experience

By incorporating modern technology like artificial intelligence, for instance, teachers can develop more creative and innovative lesson plans to hold the attention of their classes. Not to mention, as new methods of teaching develop, so does the need for specialized professionals both within and outside of the education field.

3. Students can learn at their own pace

Many believe that technology can enhance individual learning, removing educational boundaries that teachers may face. It enables online education, distance learning, and access to up-to-date information. Because each student interprets this information differently, technology can enable more research into subjects that are more difficult to learn.

4. It helps students prepare for their future careers

As we all know, technology is widely used by professionals across a wide range of fields and industries. Its inclusion into the classroom may help students feel more ease and familiarity when approaching the start of their career. It can also enhance class interaction by encouraging collaboration of differing learning styles.

5. Students demand it

Many children today feel comfortable using technology from a young age. When we introduce new ideas or subjects by using tools they’ve already mastered, students will feel confident in their ability to learn the new material and may even feel empowered to help their classmates learn.



6. What is Educational Technology?

A systematic approach to the processes and resources of teaching, educational technology, or EdTech, utilizes technology to improve the performance of students. It identifies the needs of individuals, adapting technology to classroom instruction and in the tracking of student development.

It requires teachers to accurately reveal the needs of students in order to determine the relevant technology to apply to the curriculum and to track the results to determine the effectiveness of the measures. Educational technology is a fairly new field in the education sector, and not all teachers are ready to start implementing such technologically-driven plans.

How Technology is Already Breaking Down Barriers in Education

The cost of education has significantly reduced, with options like online degrees and by eliminating the need to buy physical textbooks. By accessing scholarly articles from your university’s database, for example, you can easily choose to continue your studies from another country or without leaving your home.

Students don’t even need to enroll in a full degree program to learn from the best universities in the world. Typically free for students, most academic journals will offer full digital versions of books originally produced in print. Even if you are not currently studying or involved in the education community, various articles, videos, etc., can be downloaded right to your phone, making the learning process both easily accessible as well as mobile.

Because of technology, education is becoming more flexible and accessible. We have seen a growing popularity of online degrees and mobile learning, physical boundaries have been removed, and many executives have embraced technology to supplement the further education of their employees.

As teachers, a wide range of tools are used to enhance the classroom experience and motivate the engagement of students.

Writer : Kwabena Adu Koranteng