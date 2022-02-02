Africa Early Childhood Education Awards 2022 open for submissions

Transformational Empowerment and Rural Integration in Africa Foundation (TERIA) is calling for entries for the 2nd edition of the Africa Early Childhood Education Awards (AECEA 2022).

The annual Africa Early Childhood Education Awards was established in 2021 to recognize, reward and motivate outstanding childhood educators, institutions, stakeholders and other change makers whose contributions are helping shape the early childhood education sector in Africa.

The maiden edition of the AECEA which came under the theme: “Childcare & Security During & Post Covid-19 Era held in November 13, 2021 named winners under six categories namely educator of the year (female category), educator of the year (male category), early childhood centre of the year, assistant of the year, school head of the year, personality of the year, NGO of the year and honorary award for peace, security & education of the year.

AECEA 2022 will be held on November 19 2022 and will focus on the theme: “THE ROLE OF THE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATOR IN AN INCLUSIVE SCHOOL”.

The award is opened to an applicant who has been working in the sector for not less than 2 years in Africa in the following categories:

• Educator of the Year (Female)

• Educator of the Year (Male)

• Assistant of the Year

• Early Childhood Development Centre of the Year

• School Head of the Year

• Media House of the year.

• Teacher Training Center of the Year

• Best Centre for Disability

• Best Proprietress

• Best Proprietor

• NGO of the Year

• Publisher of the Year

• Best School Cook

• Personality of the Year

• Life Time Achievement Award

• Honorary Award

An entry for the award must have been submitted between January to 2nd July 2022.

AECEA 2022 will honor outstanding hard working educators and other personalities who have made impact in the lives of learners in their communities.

Deadline for Submission of the entries: 2nd July 2022 at 17:00 GMT

Interested applicants should visit our website on www.teriafoundation.org

or call 0244759002 for more details.

You can also send your profile to [email protected]

Finalists for AECEA 22 will be announced in November 2022.

What nominees are expected to file.

1. A portrait size picture of nominee or a picture of the organisation

2. A profile about them.

3. The impact they have made on learners.

4. The impact they have made in the community where they are located.

5 Why they think deserves the award.

Criteria for selection

1. A nominees filing must be working in the early education sector for not less than two years.

2. Must have a good working relationship with employer or as an employee.

3. Must have made a lot of impact on learners in the year 2021.

4. Must have made lot of impact in their various communities where they are located.