GA Regional House Cause Of Continuous Bloodshed In Pramrpam – Kingmakers

Heads of the three ruling gates of the Prampram Paramountcy in the Greater Accra Region, namely Abbey Doku Mansro We, Tetteh Djan Larbi Agbo We and Kwei Opletu We, have cited some key personalities in the Chieftaincy institution in the greater Accra region for the incessant bloodshed in Prampram.

In a statement by the Paramount stool father of the Prampram Traditional Area, Nuumo Osabu Abbey said, despite the numerous cases challenging the legibility of the disputed Paramount Chief of the area, Nene Tetteh Wakah who is known in private life as Michael Quarcoopone, the Greater Accra Regional House of chiefs is bent on imposing him on the good people of Pramrpam.

According to the Stoolfather, Nuumo Osabu Abbey, since the imposition of Nene Tetteh Waka on them, Prampram has witnessed a number of hired killings of which Nene Tetteh Waka has been mentioned as the main suspect. These killings, according to Nuumo Osabu Abbey, were all targeted at people who rose or rise against the rule of Nene Tetteh Waka.

The stool father blamed the continuous interference in the Pramrpam Chieftaincy matters by individuals such as the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Aadegbor Animle VI, Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welensti III who aslo double as the vice president of the house, for their ridiculous and bias posture on the number of cases before the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs against Nene Tetteh Waka. He said the continuous exhibition of impartiality by the two mentioned leaders in the matter challenging the legibility of Nene Tetteh Wakah III, which saw them gazetting the later despite giving no judgement in the numerous cases the filed against the supposed chief of Pramrpam, goes a long way to confirm their suspicion of a grand scheme by the aforementioned elders to impose Nene Wakah on them.

Nuumo Abbey also fingered the Registrard of the Greater Regional House of Chiefs and that of the Pramrpam Traditional council Enoch Addo and Paul Lartey respectively, in what he described as a shady deal in getting Nene Tetteh Waka a gazette.

According to him, it was the same Registrar who served the hearing notice for 28th November but went ahead to verify his CD form for the gazettion on 22nd November.

Nuumo Osabu said a Symbol of Authority was supposed to be thrown to the next in line for the kingship by the Family Head of Kley Tsokunya, but the Head of Family was killed on 26th October in a meeting requested by the Prampram Traditional Council.

Meanwhile Kingmakers of the three ruling gates, have bemoaned the inaction on the part of some government installations such as the offices of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture, the Inspector General of Police, Speaker of Parliament, Vice President of the Republic and the President himself who they have petitioned in the past few months on the same subject.

According to them, the sudden silence on the part of these offices is resulting in the serial killings and unrest at Prampram.