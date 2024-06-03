Strengthening Collaboration for Refugee Solutions in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have announced plans to enhance their collaboration with the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Council (PRC).

This effort aims to implement sustainable solutions for forced displacement in the West African region.

This initiative was officially launched during the ECOWAS Ambassadors’ Retreat, held from May 31 to June 1, 2024, in Rivers State, Nigeria.

The retreat focused on improving protection for refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and stateless individuals, as well as identifying solutions to the challenges of forced displacement in the region.