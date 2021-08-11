Strict new rules introduced after sharp rise in Austrian Covid cases

With just over 900 newly-reported coronavirus infections, Austria has reached its highest daily level since mid-May, according to data released by its National Crisis and Disaster Management on Wednesday.

The latest case count is well above the seven-day average of around 600 new cases. Some areas of the country saw a particularly high number of new cases.

Strict new measures came into effect in the Tyrolean district of Lienz on Wednesday after the seven-day incidence there climbed to 332, many times the national average, which was 43 on Monday.

In the district, which is also known as East Tyrol, FFP2 masks must now be worn again when shopping. Masks have also been made compulsory for all events, which are now limited to 100 people.

In the Lienz municipalities of Innervillgraten and Oberlienz, a negative test is now compulsory for non-vaccinated residents who want to leave the area.

According to the regional authorities, the high numbers in East Tyrol have to do with people returning from their summer holidays coupled with a relatively-low local vaccination rate.